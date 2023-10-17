5 charged following San Francisco Walgreens burglary

Five people were charged for allegedly burglarizing a Walgreens pharmacy in San Francisco, prosecutors said Monday.

Shalia Brown, 24, Joshua Davis, 34, Thomas Henry, 20, Ian Spencer, 54, and Khali Arsenauspencer, 18, pleaded not guilty to second-degree commercial burglary, attempted grand theft, attempted organized retail theft and conspiracy on Friday, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Around 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday, officers saw a group of approximately eight people rush into a Walgreens store in the 900 block of Geneva Avenue, wearing masks and carrying bags while pulling a wagon-styled cart, San Francisco police said.

According to police, these individuals began quickly filling their bags and the wagon with store merchandise. Officers approached the suspects who all fled from the store on foot, resulting in a pursuit.

Officers were able to detain six of the people in the group, including a 16-year-old boy, according to police. Henry allegedly committed these crimes while on bail and out of custody on his recognizance, prosecutors said.

All five individuals charged in connection to the alleged burglary will attend their preliminary hearing on Oct. 26, according to prosecutors.

"The District Attorney's Office moved to detain each of them pending trial because of the public safety risk they pose. The court did not set bail for Mr. Henry who will remain in custody at this time. The court released all of the other defendants on their own recognizance with electronic monitoring. They are also each subject to a stay away order from the Walgreens store on the 900 block of Geneva Avenue," prosecutors said.

If convicted, four of the charged individuals face up to five years in state prison, while Henry faces seven years imprisonment, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into the suspects is ongoing. Those who have relevant information are urged to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD".