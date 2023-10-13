6 arrested for retail theft from San Francisco Ingleside business

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco arrested six people on multiple felony charges following a retail theft at a business in the Ingleside District on Wednesday.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers who were conducting a retail theft operation on the 900 block of Geneva Avenue saw at least eight people rush into the business. The group was seen wearing masks, carrying bags and pulling a wagon-styled cart.

According to police, the suspects quickly filled their bags and the wagon with merchandise before fleeing the scene. Officers pursued the group on foot and detained several people without incident.

Six people were placed under arrest on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and organized retail theft. The suspects were identified as a 16-year-old male, 18-year-old male, 24-year-old male, 34-year-old female and 54-year-old male.

Police did not release the suspect's names.

Last week, SFPD announced that officers are in the midst of conducting "blitz operations" targeting retail theft in the city. Police said the operations have already led to dozens of arrests and the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise.

"Our city will not tolerate criminals ransacking our businesses," Chief Bill Scott said on October 6. "Not only are these crimes devastating to our business community and local economy, too often we've seen these crimes escalate into violence. I want to thank our hard-working officers who are making sure our city is a safe place for businesses and shoppers."

While arrests have been made, anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact San Francisco Police at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".