Walgreens announces it will close 12 stores across San Francisco

Walgreens announced it was closing a dozen stores in San Francisco because of what it called "increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures" in the latest round of retail store closures in the city.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, Walgreens said, "Our retail pharmacy business is central to our go-forward business strategy. However, increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs. It is never an easy decision to close a store. We know that our stores are important to the communities that we serve, and therefore do everything possible to improve the store performance. When closures are necessary, like those here in San Francisco, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions."

The statement added that 12 stores across the city will close between Feb. 24 and Feb. 27. The locations are:

1201 Taraval Street

3201 Divisadero Street

1363 Divisadero Street

825 Market Street

1750 Noriega Street

5280 Geary Boulevard

1524 Polk Street

1301 Franklin Street

1189 Potrero Avenue

135 Powell Street

1630 Ocean Avenue

5300 3rd Street

Several of the locations were sites that saw multiple retail thefts, while the store on Market Street was the location where an armed security guard shot an alleged shoplifter, Banko Brown, in April 2023. The Geary Boulevard location in the city's Richmond District is the store that began padlocking its freezer section to thwart shoplifters.

In 2021, Walgreens blamed ongoing retail theft for a series of store closures. However, city leaders pointed out that Walgreens had announced in 2019 its plans to close some 200 stores around the country, including in San Francisco.

Walgreens has closed at least 17 stores in San Francisco since 2019 and is among other large retailers to have closed up stores in the city or announced plans to close since the start of the pandemic. The last one to close was in February 2024 in the city's Financial District. Walgreens said the closure was "due to a significant decrease in foot traffic in the Financial District since the onset of the pandemic."

In October, Walgreens' parent company Walgreens Boots Alliance announced it would close 1,200 stores over the next three years, with 500 closures set for 2025 amid low drug reimbursement rates and slower consumer spending. The closures represent about 14% of its U.S. locations.

Other major drugstore chains including Rite Aid and CVS are closing hundreds of pharmacy locations across the U.S., leaving some Americans scrambling to fill prescriptions.

Public health experts warn the bulk of the closures are taking place in low-income neighborhoods, exacerbating health inequities that already exist in those communities.