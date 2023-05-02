Update: San Francisco DA says Walgreens security guard won't be charged in Banko Brown slaying

SAN FRANCISCO – District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Monday evening confirmed that a security guard who was arrested after allegedly shooting a young person at a downtown Walgreens last week has been released and will not face any charges.

Police arrested the guard, 33-year-old Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, following the shooting reported at 6:33 p.m. last Thursday evening in the area of Market and Fourth streets.

SF Market Street Walgreens shooting

Police said the preliminary investigation determined that a theft allegedly occurred during the incident and that Anthony was working as a private security guard at the time.

The victim was identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 24-year-old San Francisco resident Chynna Brown, but activists with the Young Women's Freedom Center referred to him as Banko Brown.

In an exclusive interview with KPIX reporter Betty Yu, San Francisco District Attorney Jenkins said that her office would not be charging Anthony after the deadly shooting.

"As a prosecutor, there is no tougher job than to have to review these types of cases and really make a determination that we know is going to disappoint a community and a family," Jenkins said. "In this particularly instance, this was a shoplifting that really -- based on the facts -- escalated into a robbery."

Jenkins said that Jenkins ended up using lethal force, firing a single shot from his firearm that ultimately killed Banko Brown.

"We had to evaluate the video, the statement of the security guard, multiple witness statements to figure out whether or not there was a credible claim of self defense. And we ultimately did not believe we could prove beyond a reasonable doubt here that the security guard had committed murder or any other crime," Jenkins explained.

She also offered her condolences to Brown's family and the community surrounding him in the wake of his tragic death.

The District Attorney's office released a separate statement that read in part:

"The evidence clearly shows that the suspect believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense. We cannot bring forward charges when there is credible evidence of reasonable self-defense. Doing so would be unethical and create false hope for a successful prosecution. No matter the case, however, we must follow the law and the evidence, wherever it leads. We never make decisions based on emotions or what may be politically expedient."

Banko Brown vigil in front of the Market Street Walgreens where he was shot. CBS

Earlier Monday afternoon, a group of community activists gathered outside the Market Street Walgreens in downtown San Francisco where the deadly encounter took place for a vigil to honor Brown's memory and to demand justice.

"We need this City to do better. San Francisco has to be safe for young Black people and trans youth who are experiencing poverty," YWFC Co-Executive Director Julia Arroyo said in a news release Monday.

According to the release, Brown had been struggling with housing instability for over a decade while working for the organization as a community organizer "tirelessly, making consistent calls for shelter and other basic needs."

"We are beyond devastated by Banko's passing. He was a smart and funny young man who, though shy, made friends easily. He was resilient and tenacious and loved by our whole community," Arroyo said. "We need immediate funding for community-based housing that responds to what young people want for themselves. Instead of terrorizing and killing youth, we need real investment into their safety."

YWFC and other community activists gathered outside of the Walgreens at 825 Market St. at 3 p.m. to demand justice for Brown.

Friends remembered Banko as an advocate who helped young people and trans people dealing with poverty.

"It's insane that Walgreens has armed security. There's nothing in that store worth a human life and Walgreens is not taking care of our community," said Jessica Nowlan, who knew Banko. "We demand an end to armed security. and to stop all the propaganda that all the young people in San Francisco are making it unsafe. Armed security guards make it unsafe."