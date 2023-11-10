Volunteers at APEC will play a key role in San Francisco's international economic summit

SAN FRANCISCO -- As San Francisco city officials get ready for the official kickoff of APEC, a group of volunteers who will play a key part in the summit are also gearing up for its success.

One of those volunteers is San Francisco resident Donald Shipman.

"My wife and I have lived in the city for 28 years and we love the city," said Shipman. "And yes, it has a few problems, and we want to rise to the occasion and do what we can to help out."

Shipman said the moment he heard that the APEC summit needed volunteers, he knew he had to apply. The approval process was extensive.

"It was pretty substantial. It took about two months to get approved, including a Secret Service review of everyone who volunteers," Shipman said.

Shipman is one of 1,100 volunteers who will be working the summit, helping so the event goes smoothly. His job will be check the credentials of APEC attendees as they enter.

"The days are long and there are lots of preparations and orientation sessions to attend. And we start at 6 a.m. every morning for nine days straight," said Shipman.

"Volunteers are incredibly important. They are the arm and leg and extension of the city, so they are here to greet the delegates as they come," said Priya David Clemens, press ambassador for SF Host Committee for APEC.

While the volunteers are wrapping up the final touches, the city is too sprucing up. They have added some fun designs and color to the streets.

Come Saturday, Shipman will be there, filling his critical role.