Video: Unprovoked attack on elderly man in San Francisco; Police seek public's help

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco were seeking the public's help in finding the person who assaulted an elderly man in an unprovoked attack in an alley South of Market.

The attack happened on Jan. 8 on Natoma Street near New Montgomery Street at about 7:39 a.m. San Francisco police on Tuesday released surveillance video showing the attack.

A man in a black hoodie strikes an elderly man walking with a cane on Natoma St. near New Montgomery St. in San Francisco, January 8, 2023. San Francisco Police Department

The victim, a 78-year-old male, told officers he was walking on Natoma when an unknown person shoved him with enough force to knock him to the ground, leaving him unable to stand up.

Surveillance video showed the male suspect wielding an unknown object and striking the victim on the head. The suspect fled on foot and an employee from a nearby building helped the victim to his feet, police said. His family later took him to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect is described to be a white or Hispanic male in his late 30s to early 40s with a short beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with white writing, a white shirt, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the video or has any information was asked to contact the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.