Victim shot several times during robbery at Antioch park

Antioch police said two men robbed and shot someone who was at Gentrytown Park Monday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., a person at the park was approached by two men and told to hand over his belongings.

Police said a struggle ensued, and one of the men shot the victim several times. The two robbers then ran from the scene with the victim's belongings.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but police said they are in stable condition.

According to police, the two robbers were described as a Hispanic man in his late teens to early twenties and a Black man also in his late teens to early twenties.

The violent robbery happened just hours after Antioch's first homicide of the year.