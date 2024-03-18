Driver arrested, memorial grows for family members killed in crash at SF West Portal bus stop A memorial continued to grow Monday for three members of a family who were killed when a driver plowed into them at a bus stop near West Portal station in San Francisco over the weekend. Police announced the driver, a 78-year-old woman, has been arrested. Amanda Hari reports. (3/18/24) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv