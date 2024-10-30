Victim in fatal Marin County crash on Point Reyes-Petaluma Road identified

The medical examiner's office in Marin County has identified a man who died in a solo vehicle collision south of Petaluma earlier this week.

Djakari Rashawn Pariani-Tompkins, 29, was killed Monday when he lost control of his vehicle in the 5900 block of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road northwest of Novato, according to the county.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., Pariani-Tompkins was driving a Ford Expedition westbound within Chileno Valley near McEvoy Ranch, south of Petaluma within Marin County.

For reasons unknown and which remain under investigation, Pariani-Tompkins lost control of the vehicle he was operating, departed the roadway and his SUV rolled over onto its roof.

Pariani-Tompkins was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle during the collision and became partially entrapped beneath the vehicle when it came to rest, according to the county.

A restrained front-seat passenger was able to self-extricate herself from the vehicle after the collision.

Pariani-Tompkins was discovered lifeless, unresponsive, and unconscious. His death was declared on the scene "without providing resuscitative aid having sustained traumatic injuries incompatible with life," the county said.

The medical examiner on Tuesday carried out an autopsy and took a routine toxicology, the county said. The cause and manner of his death will be pending the conclusion of an investigation by the California Highway Patrol and the coroner's office.

"The Marin County Sheriff's Office and personnel of the Coroner Division offers our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Pariani-Tompkins."

Pariani-Tompkins was a resident of both San Rafael and Petaluma, the county said.