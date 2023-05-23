Watch CBS News
Community

Venerable Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory in SF Chinatown weathering city's issues

By Reed Cowan

/ CBS San Francisco

Venerable Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory in SF Chinatown weathering city's issues
Venerable Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory in SF Chinatown weathering city's issues 03:21

SAN FRANCISCO -- Recent headlines about the safety of San Francisco have landed business owners in the position of having to defend the city where they earn their living. One business is a San Francisco staple. 

The Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory has been in business for more than six decades and usually has a line of tourists out the door. One reason they come is to meet Kevin Chan, affectionately known as "Kevin Chan, the Cookie Man." 

In the face of headlines, Chan says business owners feel the ripple effects.

"I grew up on this street," Chan said while taking us inside the cookie factory that makes tens of thousands of fortune cookies a week. 

"I still believe in San Francisco, because I grew up here," he said.

Chan knows the headlines outside his doors down Ross Alley between Jackson and Washington Streets aren't great. He's felt the decline in tourism, and perceptions about the safety of his city keep him up at night. 

"I always think about it at night when I work alone until three in the morning," Chan said. "I have a lot of free time to think of what should I do and how to make it better." 

Chan says while business owners are affected by the headlines, he's decided to stay. 

"It's what I love to do," he said. "And San Francisco is a great place. We all just need to make it better."

Reed Cowan
reed-cowan.jpg

As KPIX 5's 3 p.m. anchor, community-issues reporter and Executive Producer over EPIC storytelling, I hope to get to know you and earn your trust. I promise, when I tell your story, I'll do my best to live my values about how stories can shape and change our world, always seeking to make visible what is essential to the stories that shape this beautiful part of California.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 7:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.