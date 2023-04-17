Demonstrators at San Francisco City Hall demand action on street crime

SAN FRANCISCO -- A group of San Francisco residents protested in front of City Hall on Sunday, demanding an end to open-air drug markets

Seventy-nine-year-old artist Richard Perri attended the rally to hear what solutions people have.

"Drug addicts and the drug dealers should be off the street. That's it, that's what I'd like to see," Perri said.

Perri has run an art studio on Market Street for three decades and he says conditions on the streets around his business are much worse in recent years.

"It's just very dangerous for (my clients). They feel very intimidated and don't want to come in and it's causing a lot of disruption," Perri said.

During an interview with KPIX outside Perri's studio, a man overdosed and was stretched out on the sidewalk Sunday afternoon.

"Here's an example. If the drugs weren't available, this would not happen," Perri said.

Paramedics arrived quickly and revived the man with Narcan. He survived.

"Welcome to 7th and Market street. You just witnessed a moment of time that always seems to be this way," Perri said.

He said the drug-dealing and the open usage happen in front of his art studio on a daily basis.

Others are also fed up with the drugs. Ricci Wynne organized Sunday's "Save San Francisco" protest. The former drug dealer and addict said his 2019 arrest helped him get clean. He now wants to see more police and he also wants to see an end to supervised consumption sites.

"All we're asking for is safer San Francisco streets for the children for the elderly for the everyday person," Wynne said.

His message did not sit well with a few counter-protesters at the demonstration who want to defund the police and use the money to help addicts.

"Safe consumption sites, public housing, job opportunities," said one conter-protester who declined to give his name.

District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey was also at the event. He supports ideas from both sides. He wants more police and more city-run consumption sites. He said the more people work together, the faster residents will see positive change.

"Fentanyl is responsible for nine times more lives lost than homicide in San Francisco," Dorsey said.

The city is hiring more police since the department is short by about 550 officers. Many city leaders said that's one of the solutions but they're also asking for patience, saying it will take time for things to improve.