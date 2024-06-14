Watch CBS News
Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on state Highway 87 in San Jose

A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on state Highway 87 in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol.

Patrol officers learned around 2:50 a.m. that a pedestrian was lying on the highway near the northbound offramp to Taylor Street. The victim was hit by a vehicle, the CHP confirmed.

Due to the fatal crash, the northbound lanes of the highway to Taylor Street were closed for investigation.

There were no further details about the collision immediately available.

