Vegetation fire at Patterson Pass burns nearly 100 acres; containment at 50%

A new vegetation fire burning near Tracy early Monday evening drew a response from the Alameda County Fire Department and Cal Fire crews.

The fire was on Patterson Pass Rd. near North Midway Rd., and fire officials reported it had burned approximately 15 acres as of 4:50 p.m.

According to officials, it has a moderate rate of spread. CHP said road closures were in place for Patterson Pass Rd., Midway Rd. and South Flynn Rd. Drivers are advised to use eastbound I-580.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Cal Fire officials said the so-called Patterson Fire had burned 95.5 acres and 50% contained.

The vegetation fire is about 14 miles from where the Corral Fire burned over 14,000 acres. As of Monday morning, the Corral Fire was 75% contained.

Earlier Monday afternoon, Cal Fire announced that all evacuation warnings related to the Corral Fire had been lifted and that all road closures would be lifted as of 6 p.m.