Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Vegetation fire at Patterson Pass burns nearly 100 acres; containment at 50%

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Patterson Fire burns over 95 acres, at 50% containment
Patterson Fire burns over 95 acres, at 50% containment 00:45

A new vegetation fire burning near Tracy early Monday evening drew a response from the Alameda County Fire Department and Cal Fire crews.  

The fire was on Patterson Pass Rd. near North Midway Rd., and fire officials reported it had burned approximately 15 acres as of 4:50 p.m.

According to officials, it has a moderate rate of spread. CHP said road closures were in place for Patterson Pass Rd., Midway Rd. and South Flynn Rd. Drivers are advised to use eastbound I-580.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Cal Fire officials said the so-called Patterson Fire had burned 95.5 acres and 50% contained.

The vegetation fire is about 14 miles from where the Corral Fire burned over 14,000 acres. As of Monday morning, the Corral Fire was 75% contained. 

Earlier Monday afternoon, Cal Fire announced that all evacuation warnings related to the Corral Fire had been lifted and that all road closures would be lifted as of 6 p.m.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 4:53 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.