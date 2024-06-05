Vegetation fire burns in St. Helena near Silverado Trail
A vegetation fire was burning Wednesday afternoon in the Napa County community of St. Helena.
Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said the fire had burned at least 20 acres near the 200 block of Crystal Springs Road near the Silverado Trail North.
Cal Fire said in a social media post at 2:27 p.m. that the fire had required "significant augmentation of air and ground resources."
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.