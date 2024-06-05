Watch CBS News
Vegetation fire burns in St. Helena near Silverado Trail

By Carlos Castañeda

A vegetation fire was burning Wednesday afternoon in the Napa County community of St. Helena.

Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said the fire had burned at least 20 acres near the 200 block of Crystal Springs Road near the Silverado Trail North. 

Cal Fire said in a social media post at 2:27 p.m. that the fire had required "significant augmentation of air and ground resources."

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available. 

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 3:02 PM PDT

