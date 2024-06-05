Vegetation fire burns in St. Helena near Silverado Trail

A vegetation fire was burning Wednesday afternoon in the Napa County community of St. Helena.

Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said the fire had burned at least 20 acres near the 200 block of Crystal Springs Road near the Silverado Trail North.

Cal Fire said in a social media post at 2:27 p.m. that the fire had required "significant augmentation of air and ground resources."

#CrystalFire: The CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit and Napa County Fire Department are at scene of a 20 acre vegetation fire near the 200 block of Crystal Springs Rd, St. Helena. Significant augmentation of air and ground resources. pic.twitter.com/r2lK5GnM7n — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 5, 2024

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.