Vegas-based Niner fans take Super Bowl as a welcome surprise

Vegas may be the home of the Raiders, but its filled with fans who are faithful to the 49ers. Case in point, the Chaves family, who CBS News Bay Area met back in August during the pre-season.

Chris Chavez and his family are moving into their new home in Las Vegas. There is still a lot of unpacking to do, but with the 49ers playing in Super Bowl 58 this week - the essential red and gold items are all accessible.

Chris has been a faithful fan since he was a kid.

"Watching the Super Bowl in 1994-1995 - when we won against the Chargers. That's my first official memory like, oh my God, the 49ers," he said.

He grew up in Bakersfield. When it was time to pick a favorite team, it was either the Raiders or Rams in Los Angeles, or the 49ers in San Francisco.

"I'm very happy with my pick. We've won some Super Bowls!" he said.

His wife, Erin, has embraced his love for the 49ers, and has become quite a fan herself.

"Just feeding off of his energy, and the other faithful here in town - it's definitely starting to become more than a game for me, too," she said. "I'm proud to call myself a Niners fan."

Their daughter, Mia, who is almost two, is learning what it's like to be a part of the Faithful.

"For as long as she's been alive, she's watched 49er games with us on TV," Chris said. "She has her little toys here - she has Deebo and George."

For this household, 49ers fandom is a family affair. Even their dog, Snow, rocks a 49ers jersey!

"This is his gameday fit," Chris said.

Being 49ers fans who live in Las Vegas, the home of Super Bowl 58, we wondered if they'd find a way to the game.

"Well, I'm not willing to take a mortgage out on my new house," Chris said. "So unfortunately, I'll be watching from home. But I will enjoy it just the same."

He's looking forward to seeing Brock Purdy shine, as he's been impressed since the get go.

"The fact that the guy could be Mr. Irrelevant, make the roster, take us to the NFC Championship only to get injured, and then take us right back to the Super Bowl the next year is just incredible," he said. "To all the Brock Purdy haters - Bang Bang Niner Gang!"