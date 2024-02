Max Darrow introduces the Chavez family, Vegas residents and longtime 49ers fans. (2/5/2024)

Family of Vegas-based 49ers Faithful excited to host team for Super Bowl Max Darrow introduces the Chavez family, Vegas residents and longtime 49ers fans. (2/5/2024)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On