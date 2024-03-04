Arrest made in arson that caused more than $4 million in damage at Vallejo Target store

VALLEJO – Police in Vallejo announced over the weekend an arrest of a suspected arsonist who started a fire inside a Target store late last month, causing millions of dollars in damage.

According to officers, the suspect entered the store on the 900 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane around 3 p.m. on Feb. 24 and set fire to the paper products aisle before fleeing the scene.

The store was evacuated and some people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, police said at the time. There were no reports of serious injuries.

Police said the fire caused "substantial damage" to the structure and caused losses exceeding $4 million in merchandise and repairs and led to the store being closed for several days.

Following the fire, police released photos of the suspected arsonist. In a social media post Saturday, police confirmed that an arrest was made and credited the community for helping find the suspect.

Photos of man suspected of an arson that damaged a Target store in Vallejo on Feb. 24, 2024. Vallejo Police Department

"The Vallejo Police Department is extremely thankful for the vigilant community members who promptly reported the suspect's location, enabling our officers to swiftly and efficiently locate and apprehend the arsonist," the department said on its Facebook page. "Your responses were crucial in mitigating the potential harm and bringing the arsonist responsible to justice."

Officers did not release the suspect's name or release additional details about the arrest.

The Target location has since reopened.