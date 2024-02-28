Vallejo police seek suspect in Target store arson, photos released

VALLEJO – Vallejo police are looking for a man who walked inside a Target store last weekend during business hours and set fire to the paper products aisle.

At approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, the suspect entered the Target at 904 Admiral Callaghan Lane and ignited a "significant fire" that caused more than $3 million in damage.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Rashad Hollis said the store was evacuated and some people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but there were no serious injuries.

Photos of man suspected of an arson that damaged a Target store in Vallejo on Feb. 24, 2024. Vallejo Police Department

The store's website says it's closed until March 3.

"This reckless act jeopardized the safety of both employees and customers, resulting in substantial damage to the structure and a loss of merchandise estimated to exceed $3 million," Vallejo police said on social media.

Vallejo police ask anyone with information about the arson case to contact Officer Stephanie Diaz at (707) 564-7106 or via email at Stephanie.Diaz@cityofvallejo.net.