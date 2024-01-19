Authorities identify suspects, American Canyon police officer involved in Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO – Authorities in Napa County on Thursday identified an American Canyon police officer and two men who were involved in a pursuit into neighboring Vallejo last week, which ended with the officer shooting one of the suspects.

According to the sheriff's office, 18-year-old Damarea Vaughn Rogers III of Vallejo and 18-year-old Jozan Amarion Hill of Vallejo led police on a chase around 4 p.m. on January 11.

At the time, the Sonoma County District Attorney's office said the pair had fled a traffic stop on Highway 29. The chase ended near Souza Way and Gateway Drive in Vallejo.

Following the pursuit, both men fled on foot. Deputies said the suspects were carrying handguns that were loaded.

During the foot pursuit, Officer Joshua Coleman told Rogers to drop his firearms. Rogers dropped one of his guns but continued to run with the other gun.

Deputies said Coleman shot Rogers twice. Following the shooting, the officer rendered medical aid to Rogers before he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, Rogers was found to be in possession of a .40 caliber "ghost gun" and an unregistered .40 caliber Glock with a high-capacity magazine.

Authorities said Thursday that Rogers continues to recover at the hospital. He has been booked on suspicion of carrying a loaded unregistered firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a non-serialized handgun and resisting a peace officer.

Meanwhile, deputies said Hill was arrested after he dropped a loaded .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol as he exited the vehicle. He was booked into the Napa County Jail on multiple charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and evading a peace officer.

Hill has a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 25.

Coleman was hired by the Napa County Sheriff's Office in 2018, which has a contract with the city for police services. The officer has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

Deputies said Thursday that the Solano County Major Crimes Task Force is conducting an independent investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the task force at 707-784-6800.