Vallejo man arrested after standoff with SWAT team, alleged residential shooting

A Vallejo man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a nearly day-long standoff with a Vallejo Police Department SWAT team that started on Tuesday, Vallejo police said.

Police officers were called to the 200 block of Viewmont Avenue at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of gunshots fired from within a residence.

A woman told arriving officers that her adult son had obtained a firearm inside the house, which caused her and her adult daughter to fear for their safety. As they fled the residence, they allegedly heard a gunshot.

The police activity led to a request by authorities for residents in the area to stay inside until further notice.

Vallejo police contacted the man, Garry Harrison Jr., by phone, but he allegedly refused to comply with their orders, according to the police press release.

The Vallejo Police Department's Emergency Services Unit activated the Department's SWAT team, hostage negotiation team and technical support team. Drone teams from both the Vacaville Police Department and Fairfield Police Department also responded.

After Harrison continued to refuse to come out, chemical agents were deployed and he surrendered peacefully at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Police said a firearm was recovered from inside the residence.

Harrison was booked into Solano County Jail on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon.