Reported barricaded suspect in Vallejo leads to shelter-in-place order
Police activity in Vallejo has led to a request by authorities for residents near Fairmont Park to stay inside until further notice Tuesday afternoon.
The activity was reportedly in connection with a barricaded suspect, but Vallejo police have not provided confirmation.
A post on X by the @AlertSolano account shortly after 2 p.m. advised "all residents within a 1/4 mile of the 200 block of Viewmont Ave." to stay inside until further notice due to the unspecified police activity.
The 200 block of Viewmont Ave. between Claremont Ave. and Flemming Ave. includes Fairmont Park.
This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.