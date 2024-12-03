Reported barricaded suspect in Vallejo leads to shelter-in-place order

Police activity in Vallejo has led to a request by authorities for residents near Fairmont Park to stay inside until further notice Tuesday afternoon.

The activity was reportedly in connection with a barricaded suspect, but Vallejo police have not provided confirmation.

A post on X by the @AlertSolano account shortly after 2 p.m. advised "all residents within a 1/4 mile of the 200 block of Viewmont Ave." to stay inside until further notice due to the unspecified police activity.

Vallejo PD: SHELTER IN PLACE for all residents within a 1/4 mile of the 200 block of Viewmont Ave., Vallejo due to police activity. Go inside, stay inside until further notice. — Alert Solano (@AlertSolano) December 3, 2024

The 200 block of Viewmont Ave. between Claremont Ave. and Flemming Ave. includes Fairmont Park.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.