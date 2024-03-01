Man found fatally shot in Vallejo neighborhood in city's 3rd homicide of 2024

VALLEJO – A man died after being found shot in a Vallejo neighborhood Wednesday night, in the city's third homicide of the year.

Police said Thursday that officers were called to the intersection of Alabama and Butte streets on reports of a shooting shortly after 7:05 p.m. Arriving officers found the victim, who suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Officers provided medical aid until medical personnel arrived. The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. No arrests have been announced in the case.

Police said Thursday that the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jarrett Tonn via email or by calling 707-648-5427, or to contact Detective Daniel Callison by email or at 707-648-4533.