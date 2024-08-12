2 women killed in Vallejo house fire; 2 dogs also found dead

An early-morning fire at a home in Vallejo Monday left two people dead and also killed their two dogs, authorities said.

The fire was reported at around 2:40 a.m. on the 100 block of De Paul Drive in North Vallejo. The Vallejo Fire Department said when crews arrived they found a single-story, single-family home engulfed in flames.

Two women were found inside the home, the Fire Department said. One woman was rescued from the burning structure and taken to a hospital in critical condition where she was later died of her injuries. The second woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two dogs were also found dead inside the home, the department said.

No firefighters were hurt and the cause of the fire was under investigation as of Monday afternoon. The American Canyon Fire Protection District provided mutual aid during the firefight, the department said.

No neighboring homes were damaged.

The identities of the two victims were not immediately disclosed.