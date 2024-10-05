Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured elderly man, dog in Vacaville

Man and dog hurt in Vacaville hit-and-run Man and dog hurt in Vacaville hit-and-run 00:21

Police in Vacaville on Friday have arrested a man suspected of seriously injuring an elderly man and his dog during a hit-and-run earlier this week.

According to officers, the 73-year-old was walking his dog "Snowman" when they were struck by a driver at the intersection of Browns Valley Road and Vaca Valley Parkway around 9:15 p.m. Monday. The victims were in a crosswalk at the time.

"The man was thrown onto the roadway, and it appears Snowman was likely dragged under the vehicle for some distance before escaping," police said in a statement Tuesday.

Police said the man suffered a dislocated shoulder, along with a fractured hip and femur. He underwent surgery and is recovering.

Meanwhile, Snowman was reunited with his family after limping to a nearby home. The dog is also recovering from his injuries.

On Friday, officers arrested 21-year-old Daniel Lopez of Vacaville. Lopez was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run with injury.

His vehicle was also recovered as evidence.

"We were pleased to bring this news to the affected family today," police said in a follow up message.

It was not immediately known when Lopez would appear in court.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Officer Joe Perkins of the Vacaville Police Department at 707-469-4722.