U.S. Navy searches for descendants of exonerated Port Chicago defendants

U.S. Secretary of the Navy told CBS News Bay Area that the military is seeking to identify the descendants of the 256 exonerated Port Chicago 50 defendants. This number includes the Port Chicago 50 who were tried on mutiny charges, and the 206 other Port Chicago sailors who were convicted in a summary courts-martial of disobeying orders.

Last month, the group of Black sailors charged and convicted in the largest U.S. Navy mutiny in history, were exonerated by the U.S. Navy, which called the case "fundamentally unfair."

Some of the defendant sailors may not have shared their stories with their loved ones, so there may be family members who are unaware that their loved ones have now been exonerated. The names of all the exonerated defendants are listed below.

If any family members of the defendants of the 1944 Port Chicago general and summary courts-martial would like to reach out of the U.S. Navy for future notifications on the topic or for more information, please reach out to: PortChicago@us.navy.mil.

EXONERATED PORT CHICAGO DEFENDENTS (alphabetical by first name)

Abrom Holsey, Jr.

Agnew Hucklebee

Alan Howard Patterson, Jr.

Albert Ellis

Albert Williams, Jr.

Alexander Deleon Kelly, Jr.

Alphonso McPherson

Alvin Thomas Duke

Anderson Clayton Taylor

Andrew J. Stimpson

Andrew Lee Patton

Andrew Thomas Clark, Jr.

Antone Hardaway

Archer Wellington Campbell

Arnett Baugh

Arthur Blue, Jr.

Arthur Lee Roby

Augustus Paul Mayo

Basil Stellman Scott

Bennon Dees

Benny Joseph Sims

Bernard Baker

Birl Mitchell Berry

Bostic Young

Calvin Aloysius Lee

Calvin Burnett Thomas

Calvin James Flowers

Carl Tuggle, Jr.

Cecil Miller

Charles Clifton Gray

Charles Edward Gowdy

Charles Flemons, Jr.

Charles Horace Golden

Charles Joseph Stewart

Charles Leslie David, Jr.

Charles Nathaniel Hazzard

Charles Rosa

Charles Samuel Widemon

Charles Walker

Charlie James McDonald

Charlie Jones, Jr.

Charlie Peebles

Clarence Eugene Hamilton, Jr.

Clarence John Weaver

Clarence Leroy Jackson

Clarence Mayfield

Clarence Morgan

Clarence Vincent Henderson

Clarence Willie Evans

Claude Field Richmond

Cyril Oscar Sheppard

Dan Miller

Dannon Lucas

David Beiter Mosby

David Lindsay

David Williams

Denverd Boykin

Dewrie Boykin

Douglas Garnett Anthony

Douglas Williams

Earl Hunt

Earl Ralph McFarlin

Eddie Brazel

Eddie Wright

Edgar Louis Peterson

Edward Coleman

Edward Lee Longmire

Edward Leroy Waldrop

Edward Porter

Edward Saunders

Edward Stubblefield

Edward Young

Elery Whiting

Elisha Becton

Ellis Augustus Saunders

Ellis Swift

Emmett Granvil Gibson

Ennis Melvin Lanier

Enoch Hopkins

Ernest Dobson Brown

Ernest Joseph Gaines

Ernest Shaw Nixon

Eugene Smith

Eugene Smith

Eugene William Wash

F.C. Morris

Fleetwood Henry Postell

Frank Alston

Frank James Clark

Frank James Spates

Frank Louis Henry

Frank William Strange, Jr.

Freddie Meeks

Frederick Marshall Jacob

Gardner Jophery Fulton

George Harris

George J. Booth

George Ross

George Samuel Washington

George Thomas Miller

George Westley Diamond

George Willie Johnson

Gilbert Scipio Lee Paige

Glenua George Dowery

Hamp Middleton, Jr.

Harry Edward Grimes

Harry Frederick Nixon

Harvey Hairston

Hayden Richard Curd

Henry Simmons

Henry Thomas Rogers

Herbert Atkins

Herbert Havis

Herbert Starks

Howard Donald Michaux

Howard McGee

Howard William Richards

Ike Davis, Jr.

Isiah McWell

Iwathia Hermon Davis

Jack Jenkins, Jr.

Jack Pryor Crittenden

Jamee Stephen McDonald

James Blaine Jones

James Davis

James Davis Kornegay

James Erastus Johnson

James Floyd

James Henry Love

James Ivory Martin

James Leroy Tinnin

James Sanders

James Weldon Miller

James William Greenidge, Jr.

James William Jefferson

James Willie Hundley

Jesse L Harris

Jesse Robison

Joeeph Morgan

John A.C. Wilks

John Arthur Thompson

John Davis Pugh

John Henry Dunn

John Lee Gipson

John Lee Walker

John Milton Gregory

John Milton Linden

John Smith

John Thomas Machen

John Thomas, Jr.

John Troy Moore

Johnnie B. Wright

Joseph Franklin

Joseph Leroy Gray

Joseph Randolph Small

Julius Dixson, Jr.

Julius James Allen

Kelly Wicker

Kenneth Carlton Dixon

Kenneth Edward Ganaway

L.G. Holmes

Landus Shelton

Laveater Mccarther

Leland Fleming Claybrook

Lenord Carter, Jr.

Leon Thompson

Leonard McCreary

Leroy Edward Davis, Jr.

Lloyd McKinney

Lonnie Russell

Louis Billy Sullivan

Luegens Pollock

Mack Anderson

Martin August Bordenave

Martin Joseph Preston, Jr.

McKinley Olden

Melvin Walter Ellis

Mentor Germie Burns

Merle Herbert Wylie

Miller Matthews

Milton Alfonzo Matthews

Morring Granderson

Morris Berry

Murphy Allison

Nathan Gadson

Nathaniel McCloude

Nathaniel Wilson

Nelson Battle

Ollie Eaton Green

Ollie Williams

Orlanzo Orales James

Oscar Malvo

Paul Edward Brown

Percy Robinson

Perry Lee Knox

Peter Durrant Beekman

Phillip Andrew Jones

Phillip Willis

Pleas Thomas

Prince Gardner

Raleigh Gene Yaney

Raymond Hightower

Raymond Mason Golden

Raymond Randolph Rivers

Refedell Lewis

Richard Dudley Cody

Richard Lee Hampton

Richard William Hill

Robert Eugene Bell

Robert James Polk

Robert Lee Burnage

Robert Lee Denson

Rodrick Gilbert Majors

Rogers Avary

Rufus Boyd

Sam Smith, Jr.

Sam Washington

Samuel Emanuel Caines

Theodore King

Thomas Andrew George, Jr.

Thomas Gillard

Thomas J. Acker

Thomas Jackson

Thomas Miles

Tim Clark, Jr.

Tommie L. Clarke

Tommie Lee Stribling

Walter Adams

Walter Lee Armstead

Walter Smith

Walter Thompson

Weldon Crawford

Wendall Harvey Allen

Wilbert Barker Amiss

Willard Tapp

William Carl Calloway

William Conred Stiner

William Dalton Wilder

William Elias Banks

William Henry Shannon

William Herman Lock

William James Smith, Jr.

William Joseph Smiley, Jr.

William Lee Pittman

William Walter Hereford, Jr.

William Wise

Willie Chris Suber

Willie Douglas Daniels

Willie James Gray

Willie James Howard

Willie James Montgomery

Willie Junior Gay

Willie Lee Mitchell

Willie Young

Wilfred Alexander Christopher

Zack Eubert Credle