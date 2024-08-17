U.S. Navy searches for descendants of exonerated Port Chicago defendants
U.S. Secretary of the Navy told CBS News Bay Area that the military is seeking to identify the descendants of the 256 exonerated Port Chicago 50 defendants. This number includes the Port Chicago 50 who were tried on mutiny charges, and the 206 other Port Chicago sailors who were convicted in a summary courts-martial of disobeying orders.
Last month, the group of Black sailors charged and convicted in the largest U.S. Navy mutiny in history, were exonerated by the U.S. Navy, which called the case "fundamentally unfair."
Some of the defendant sailors may not have shared their stories with their loved ones, so there may be family members who are unaware that their loved ones have now been exonerated. The names of all the exonerated defendants are listed below.
If any family members of the defendants of the 1944 Port Chicago general and summary courts-martial would like to reach out of the U.S. Navy for future notifications on the topic or for more information, please reach out to: PortChicago@us.navy.mil.
EXONERATED PORT CHICAGO DEFENDENTS (alphabetical by first name)
Abrom Holsey, Jr.
Agnew Hucklebee
Alan Howard Patterson, Jr.
Albert Ellis
Albert Williams, Jr.
Alexander Deleon Kelly, Jr.
Alphonso McPherson
Alvin Thomas Duke
Anderson Clayton Taylor
Andrew J. Stimpson
Andrew Lee Patton
Andrew Thomas Clark, Jr.
Antone Hardaway
Archer Wellington Campbell
Arnett Baugh
Arthur Blue, Jr.
Arthur Lee Roby
Augustus Paul Mayo
Basil Stellman Scott
Bennon Dees
Benny Joseph Sims
Bernard Baker
Birl Mitchell Berry
Bostic Young
Calvin Aloysius Lee
Calvin Burnett Thomas
Calvin James Flowers
Carl Tuggle, Jr.
Cecil Miller
Charles Clifton Gray
Charles Edward Gowdy
Charles Flemons, Jr.
Charles Horace Golden
Charles Joseph Stewart
Charles Leslie David, Jr.
Charles Nathaniel Hazzard
Charles Rosa
Charles Samuel Widemon
Charles Walker
Charlie James McDonald
Charlie Jones, Jr.
Charlie Peebles
Clarence Eugene Hamilton, Jr.
Clarence John Weaver
Clarence Leroy Jackson
Clarence Mayfield
Clarence Morgan
Clarence Vincent Henderson
Clarence Willie Evans
Claude Field Richmond
Cyril Oscar Sheppard
Dan Miller
Dannon Lucas
David Beiter Mosby
David Lindsay
David Williams
Denverd Boykin
Dewrie Boykin
Douglas Garnett Anthony
Douglas Williams
Earl Hunt
Earl Ralph McFarlin
Eddie Brazel
Eddie Wright
Edgar Louis Peterson
Edward Coleman
Edward Lee Longmire
Edward Leroy Waldrop
Edward Porter
Edward Saunders
Edward Stubblefield
Edward Young
Elery Whiting
Elisha Becton
Ellis Augustus Saunders
Ellis Swift
Emmett Granvil Gibson
Ennis Melvin Lanier
Enoch Hopkins
Ernest Dobson Brown
Ernest Joseph Gaines
Ernest Shaw Nixon
Eugene Smith
Eugene Smith
Eugene William Wash
F.C. Morris
Fleetwood Henry Postell
Frank Alston
Frank James Clark
Frank James Spates
Frank Louis Henry
Frank William Strange, Jr.
Freddie Meeks
Frederick Marshall Jacob
Gardner Jophery Fulton
George Harris
George J. Booth
George Ross
George Samuel Washington
George Thomas Miller
George Westley Diamond
George Willie Johnson
Gilbert Scipio Lee Paige
Glenua George Dowery
Hamp Middleton, Jr.
Harry Edward Grimes
Harry Frederick Nixon
Harvey Hairston
Hayden Richard Curd
Henry Simmons
Henry Thomas Rogers
Herbert Atkins
Herbert Havis
Herbert Starks
Howard Donald Michaux
Howard McGee
Howard William Richards
Ike Davis, Jr.
Isiah McWell
Iwathia Hermon Davis
Jack Jenkins, Jr.
Jack Pryor Crittenden
Jamee Stephen McDonald
James Blaine Jones
James Davis
James Davis Kornegay
James Erastus Johnson
James Floyd
James Henry Love
James Ivory Martin
James Leroy Tinnin
James Sanders
James Weldon Miller
James William Greenidge, Jr.
James William Jefferson
James Willie Hundley
Jesse L Harris
Jesse Robison
Joeeph Morgan
John A.C. Wilks
John Arthur Thompson
John Davis Pugh
John Henry Dunn
John Lee Gipson
John Lee Walker
John Milton Gregory
John Milton Linden
John Smith
John Thomas Machen
John Thomas, Jr.
John Troy Moore
Johnnie B. Wright
Joseph Franklin
Joseph Leroy Gray
Joseph Randolph Small
Julius Dixson, Jr.
Julius James Allen
Kelly Wicker
Kenneth Carlton Dixon
Kenneth Edward Ganaway
L.G. Holmes
Landus Shelton
Laveater Mccarther
Leland Fleming Claybrook
Lenord Carter, Jr.
Leon Thompson
Leonard McCreary
Leroy Edward Davis, Jr.
Lloyd McKinney
Lonnie Russell
Louis Billy Sullivan
Luegens Pollock
Mack Anderson
Martin August Bordenave
Martin Joseph Preston, Jr.
McKinley Olden
Melvin Walter Ellis
Mentor Germie Burns
Merle Herbert Wylie
Miller Matthews
Milton Alfonzo Matthews
Morring Granderson
Morris Berry
Murphy Allison
Nathan Gadson
Nathaniel McCloude
Nathaniel Wilson
Nelson Battle
Ollie Eaton Green
Ollie Williams
Orlanzo Orales James
Oscar Malvo
Paul Edward Brown
Percy Robinson
Perry Lee Knox
Peter Durrant Beekman
Phillip Andrew Jones
Phillip Willis
Pleas Thomas
Prince Gardner
Raleigh Gene Yaney
Raymond Hightower
Raymond Mason Golden
Raymond Randolph Rivers
Refedell Lewis
Richard Dudley Cody
Richard Lee Hampton
Richard William Hill
Robert Eugene Bell
Robert James Polk
Robert Lee Burnage
Robert Lee Denson
Rodrick Gilbert Majors
Rogers Avary
Rufus Boyd
Sam Smith, Jr.
Sam Washington
Samuel Emanuel Caines
Theodore King
Thomas Andrew George, Jr.
Thomas Gillard
Thomas J. Acker
Thomas Jackson
Thomas Miles
Tim Clark, Jr.
Tommie L. Clarke
Tommie Lee Stribling
Walter Adams
Walter Lee Armstead
Walter Smith
Walter Thompson
Weldon Crawford
Wendall Harvey Allen
Wilbert Barker Amiss
Willard Tapp
William Carl Calloway
William Conred Stiner
William Dalton Wilder
William Elias Banks
William Henry Shannon
William Herman Lock
William James Smith, Jr.
William Joseph Smiley, Jr.
William Lee Pittman
William Walter Hereford, Jr.
William Wise
Willie Chris Suber
Willie Douglas Daniels
Willie James Gray
Willie James Howard
Willie James Montgomery
Willie Junior Gay
Willie Lee Mitchell
Willie Young
Wilfred Alexander Christopher
Zack Eubert Credle