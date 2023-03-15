Update: Teen injured in stabbing on SF Muni bus recovering; 12-year-old boy arrested

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Tuesday confirmed that one juvenile has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on a Muni bus that sent a second youth to the hospital in critical condition.

Police on Tuesday said the stabbing victim was recovering from his injuries. One male juvenile was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

SFPD Public Information Officer Robert Rueca later confirmed that the attack on the victim, a 15-year-old boy, was unprovoked. Rueca also tweeted that the arrested youth was a 12-year-old boy who was booked on charges of attempted homicide as well as additional charges for an unrelated robbery and stabbing in San Francisco.

Unprovoked MUNI stabbing victim 15yo SF student recovering from life threatening injury. @SFPD arrested 12yo male, booked for attempted homicide & unrelated SF robbery/stabbing. Thanks to witnesses & @SFPDCentral officers involved in saving victim's life and apprehending suspect. — Officer Rueca (@OfficerRueca) March 15, 2023

On Monday, officers were flagged down and called to a report of a stabbing on a Muni bus at approximately 4:41 p.m. near the intersection of Stockton and Sutter.

Arriving Officers met a juvenile male victim suffering from a possible stab wound. Police provided aid and called paramedics to the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the preliminary investigation determined that a physical altercation occurred on the bus between multiple juvenile males, leading to the stabbing. With help from witnesses, officers were able to detain multiple juvenile subjects who may have been involved in the assault.

Rebecca Siefert was on her way to work Monday when she watched officers investigating the stabbing.

"Right as I was walking up Stockton to come here, I immediately saw a lot more cops than usual, a lot of commotion," she said. "What I did see was a young man on the ground. He probably seemed to be about 13, maybe 14, and he was being arrested and read his Miranda rights."

Siefert said she takes Muni everyday.

"Especially as a woman, a lot of us when we're traveling alone, we kind of adopt this cold demeanor and I think it's kind of important to look like you know what you're doing, don't look lost," she said.

Police said the investigation into the stabbing remains active and ongoing. No further details regarding the suspects and the actual incident are being released currently including what lead up to the stabbing as well as the motive.