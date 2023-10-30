Update: Suspect who threw bombs at pursuing San Francisco police punched parishioner at church

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday said the suspect who led officers on a chase across the Bay Bridge from North Beach to Martinez Sunday knocked a parishioner at a church unconscious before throwing bombs at police units during the pursuit.

Authorities gave an update on the pursuit and arrest Monday morning with SFPD Assistant Chief David Lazar providing details.

Lazar said the "brazen...very dangerous incident" began shortly before 6 p.m. during an early evening mass at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Filbert Street across from Washington Square Park in the city's North Beach neighborhood. The suspect in the incident, described by police as a Hispanic male in his early 40s, demanded money from a fellow parishioner after communion.

"The parishioner continued to pray and ignored him, at which point the suspect then violently assaulted this parishioner, punching them in the head," Lazar explained. "We believe the parishioner went unconscious temporarily."

Lazar said the suspect continued to demand money as other parishioners intervened to help the victim and called 911. The suspect then left the church and had a folding knife in hand without the blade extended as he walked out of the building.

Beat officers in North Beach responded to the scene within two minutes and requested medical aid for the assault victim. Police saw the suspect get into a vehicle and attempted to stop the car before the suspect sped away.

Police initiated a pursuit of the vehicle. When the vehicle got to Jones Street, Lazar said the suspect threw the first of two explosive devices at the officers chasing him. He noted that police could feel the concussion from the device as it exploded.

"The officers described not only seeing the flames of the device that hit the ground, but when the bomb detonated, they could feel the blowback of that in their vehicles," Lazar said. "They believe the suspect intentionally tried to seriously injure or kill them."

The pursuit continued from the upper area of Russian Hill to the South of Market neighborhood, where additional officers from several stations joined the chase. The suspect threw a second device at pursuing police near the intersection of 8th and Mission, Lazar said.

The pursuit then moved to the freeway, with the suspect taking I-80 eastbound, traveling across the Bay Bridge with police still chasing him and CHP units joining the pursuit. The chase finally came to an end after about 30 minutes with the suspect being apprehended in Martinez.

A photo of the suspect vehicle showed the left front tire of the car was completely gone with only the wheel rim remaining.

A suspect who allegedly threw "suspicious devices" at San Francisco police officers during a trans-bay chase was apprehended after his car crashed in Martinez. Craig Cannon

A spokesperson for CHP said the suspect didn't throw anything from their car once the Highway Patrol took over but items were found inside the suspect's vehicle upon arrest.

"No incendiaries were thrown during our portion of the pursuit, however items were located in the vehicle at the termination point," said CHP.

Police said there were no injuries or property damage during the pursuit. Lazar said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and noted the suspect's identity would be released Monday. He said that the suspect was not known to to the department. The ATF is also investigating the incident, Lazar added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD at (415) 575-4444. Additionally, if any member of the public comes across any suspicious devices, call 911 immediately and do not approach or move the object.