Suspect throws 'suspicious devices' at S.F. police during wild trans-bay chase

SAN FRANCISCO -- An assault suspect led police on a pursuit from Filbert Street in San Francisco into Contra Costa County on Sunday evening and reportedly tossed "suspicious devices" out of his vehicle along the way, police said.

At approximately 5:52 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Filbert Street on a report of an assault. Police located the suspect who, when officers attempted to stop him, fled in a vehicle. During the San Francisco pursuit, the suspect threw an unknown object out of the car window at officers. Police said that the suspect tossed "suspicious devices" out of the vehicle, including in the area of 8th and Mission streets in San Francisco.

A suspect who allegedly threw "suspicious devices" at San Francisco police officers during a trans-bay chase was apprehended after his car crashed in Martinez. Craig Cannon

The pursuit continued onto the freeway and California Highway Patrol units took over, ultimately arresting the man in Martinez.

A spokesperson for CHP said the suspect didn't throw anything from their car once the Highway Patrol took over but items were found inside the suspect's vehicle upon arrest.

"No incendiaries were thrown during our portion of the pursuit, however items were located in the vehicle at the termination point," said CHP.

According to San Francisco police, there are no reports of injuries or property damage at this time.

San Francisco supervisor Aaron Peskin, who oversees the North Beach neighborhood, told KPIX that, during the chase, the suspect set off a pipe bomb on Jones Street and lit a molotov cocktail at the intersection of 8th and Mission streets.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area of 8th and Mission streets and the 1500 block of Jones Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD at (415) 575-4444. Additionally, if any member of the public comes across any suspicious devices, call 911 immediately and do not approach or move the object.