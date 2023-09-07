Update: Oakland police confirm third juvenile arrested in Skyline High shooting

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Thursday announced that a third juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with the Tuesday shooting at Skyline High School.

According to the release issued by the Oakland Police Department, three individuals were arrested in connection with the shooting on the school campus. On Tuesday, Oakland Police Department spokesperson Capt. Jake Bassett said officers received a call of shots fired near the campus in the Oakland Hills around 11:30 a.m.

Chopper over the scene of police activity near Skyline High School in Oakland on September 5, 2023. CBS

The school was placed on lockdown in response. Police officers, along with officers from the California Highway Patrol and Alameda County Sheriff's deputies, searched the campus. There were no injuries in connection with the shooting, police said.

Initially, police took two individuals into custody and recovered a firearm on the day of the shooting. The release said OPD officers arrested a third individual and recovered a second firearm on Wednesday. All three individuals are juveniles, police said.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged all three suspects for their involvement in the crime.

Police expressed the department's gratitude to our law enforcement partners, including the California Highway Patrol and Alameda County Sheriff's Office, for their assistance on the day of the shooting.

During the incident, students barricaded themselves in classrooms for about two and a half hours.

"I did not expect to be in a school shooting. It's my first week back... this is really crazy," a student told KPIX.

Meanwhile, parents gathered outside the school as they waited for information about their children.

"They need to figure it out and fix it," said Malana Weems. "If they are going to make us parents make our children go to school, they need to make it safe for us to feel comfortable for our kids to do that every day."

The Oakland Unified School District said it is reviewing its policies.

"We are very thankful that no one was injured in this incident," OUSD spokesman John Sasaki said Tuesday. "Our students behaved very, very well throughout this incident, making sure that everything was kept calm on this campus."

Classes were dismissed at Skyline High on Tuesday and the school remained closed on Wednesday, reopening for class Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3336.