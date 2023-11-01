Update: Man killed in head-on crash with semi truck on Silverado Trail in Napa identified

NAPA -- The identity of a man who died in a vehicle collision Monday in Napa has been released by authorities.

Luis Padilla Quezada, 57, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Silverado Trail involving a Toyota Camry and a semi around 9:30 a.m., according to the Napa County Coroner's Office.

The Calfire LNU Twitter account posted photos from the crash scene Monday morning.

CAL FIRE/Napa County Fire, CHP & AMR responded to a traffic collision near the 5300 block of Silverado Trail in Napa this morning. One patient required extrication. Silverado Trail is closed from Yountville Cross Road to Oak Knoll Ave until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Ligy7vanwo — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 30, 2023

Authorities said one patient required extrication after being trapped inside the heavily damaged car. The Napa County Sheriff later confirmed that one person died in the crash. The second victim sustained moderate injuries.

Silverado Trail was closed from Yountville Cross Road to Oak Knoll Ave until around 1:22 p.m., according to authorities.

The fatal crash was the second deadly incident on that stretch of the Silverado Trail in just over a week. Two bicyclists riding on the Silverado Trail in Napa County died on October 18 after they were struck by lumber that had shifted on a truck's flatbed as the vehicle passed them along the roadway, authorities said.

They were identified as Christian Deaton, 52, and Michelle Deaton, 48, both from Portland.

The Monday collision is still under investigation.