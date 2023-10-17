Update: Bicyclists killed after being struck by lumber hanging off truck on Silverado Trail in Napa County

Raw video: Scene of fatal crash on Silverado Trail in Napa County

Two bicyclists riding on the Silverado Trail in Napa County died Tuesday after they were struck by lumber that had shifted on a truck's flatbed as the vehicle passed them along the roadway, authorities said.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office issued an alert shortly before noon about a fatal crash that was blocking Silverado Trail between Oak Knoll Avenue and Yountville Cross Road just north of the Napa city limits.

The collision happened at around 11 a.m. on the 5300 block of the Silverado Trail. A spokesman for the California Highway Patrol said a 2018 Freightliner truck owned by Central Valley Builders was heading north with a load of lumber that had shifted outside the profile of the flatbed.

"It appeared the load shifted and collided with the bicyclists traveling in the same direction on the roadway," said CHP Napa spokesman Officer Vincent Pompliano.

It was still to be determined why the lumber load had shifted, Pompliano said.

One bicyclist, a man in his 50s, died at the scene while a woman who was approximately 45 years old was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries, Pompliano said.

The driver of the truck, identified as Porfirio Sanchez of Vallejo, was not injured in the collision. Pompliano said it was not yet known whether speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.