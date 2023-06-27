Update: Heat advisory issued for inland Bay Area, Central Valley this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officials with the Bay Area office of the National Weather Service have issued a heat advisory that will go into effect Friday through Sunday for inland parts of the Bay Area and the Central Valley.

Weather officials said residents should expect hot temperatures in the 90s and low 100s that "could cause impacts to life and health."

The Twitter account of the National Weather Service's Bay Area office posted about the heat advisory being issued Tuesday afternoon.

Heat Advisory in effect from Friday to Sunday for the inland portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast. Hot temperatures in the 90s and low 100s could cause impacts to life and health. Stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities, and never leave children and pets in vehicles! #cawx pic.twitter.com/dcLaHquXMK — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 27, 2023

The advisory additionally warned residents to stay hydrated and limit daytime outdoor activities due to the heat. As always, people should never leave children and pets in vehicles.

After a chilly June, this weekend will mark the first time the Bay Area will see significantly higher temperatures, forecasters said.

The chance temperatures will reach 90 degrees or above is high for inland areas on Friday and Saturday, from the North Bay to Monterey County, according to the National Weather Service.

The probability is 95 percent for Livermore and 65 percent for Concord while Oakland and San Francisco face no chance, National Weather Service meteorologist Dalton Behringer said Monday.

🎵 Summer, sitting out by the pool. A ray of sunshine getting in my way 🎵



Get ready for heat this weekend! Thursday kicks off a stretch of above normal temperatures expected to last through the weekend. However, the coast will remain at a cool 60-70.#CAwx #BeatTheHeat pic.twitter.com/57xRZDy1Qz — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 26, 2023

In the North Bay, Santa Rosa has a 50 percent chance of 90 degree and above temperatures while Napa has a 20 percent chance.

In Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, the risk to coastal areas is 40 percent or less while inland areas face a 70 percent or greater chance.

Residents of Concord and Livermore should be careful Friday and Saturday because the risk of injury from the heat is moderate over the two days.

In Santa Rosa and Napa, the risk of injury is minor to moderate, depending on the location, Behringer said.

The temperature outlook for Sunday is uncertain, he said. Temperatures could fall or just ease slightly.