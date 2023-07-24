Update: Eastbound I-80 reopens in Hercules following Caltrans work

HERCULES – All lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 80 have reopened Monday morning between state Highway 4 in Hercules and the Cummings Skyway exit in Crockett, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two lanes reopened at 11:45 p.m. Sunday, about five hours ahead of schedule following 50 hours of rehabilitation work on the freeway.

This past weekend's work on eastbound Highway 80 was the first of three weekend closures on the highway as Caltrans conducts major pavement rehabilitation on the two center lanes.

Full Highway Closure of EB I-80 between SR-4 (Hercules) and Cummings Skyway (Crockett) continues on Sunday. Learn more at https://t.co/mKEX3VHFUX ⁦KTVU among the media covering the story. ⁦@CCCounty⁩ pic.twitter.com/fLxdmHGXgO — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) July 23, 2023

The work on eastbound Highway 80 will continue on the weekends of Aug. 4 and Aug. 18.

Caltrans said the rehabilitation work will result in a safer and smoother ride for motorists on the primary route between San Francisco and Sacramento.

Rehabilitation work on westbound Highway 80 is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 through Sept. 5. The westbound work will require a full closure of westbound Highway 80 between Interstate Highway 780 in Vallejo and state Highway 4 in Hercules.

According to Caltrans, the roadway has worn out and is in need of major repairs due to decades of high-traffic use. The closures will make the project nine months shorter and ensure safer and smoother rides for the public.

Due to the weekend and holiday closures, there will be fewer overnight lane closures and the work this summer will finish earlier instead of completing in late 2024, Caltrans said.

For real-time highway information, people can use Caltrans QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov. More information on the project can be found online at cc80pave.com.