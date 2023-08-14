Update: Authorities identify woman found dead in Golden Gate Park near Outside Lands festival

SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities have identified the woman found dead Sunday evening in San Francisco on the north edge of Golden Gate Park where the weekend's massive Outside Lands Music Festival was wrapping up.

The San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner's Office on Monday afternoon identified the woman found as 37-year-old San Francisco resident Kelly Koike. Authorities did not provide any additional information.

San Francisco police investigate the death of a woman whose body was found near Outside Lands festival venue in Golden Gate Park. KPIX

Police said officers from the Richmond station responded at 7:24 p.m. to the area of Fulton and 22nd streets to a report of a deceased person. The body was found close a few blocks away from the festival box office in the park and about eight blocks from the main festival entrance near 30th and Fulton.

When officers arrived, a witness said they found the unresponsive adult female and called police.

Officers brought a canopy to cover the area where the body was discovered Sunday night as their investigation continued. While police were on scene, performers at Outside Lands could still be heard playing music until the scheduled end of the festival at around 9:30 p.m.

The San Francisco County Medical Examiner arrived and declared the death suspicious. Police said the investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

Residents KPIX talked to Monday morning said the discovery calls for more security around the park, especially during events like Outside Lands.

They also said it's also why they don't come to Golden Gate Park after dark and stay off the dirt trails.

"I avoid that time, 'cause I've been here for 20 years and I've seen so many things; a lot of homeless people in the park," said SF resident Peter Traub.

The organizers of Outside Lands issued a brief statement saying all questions related to the case should be directed to San Francisco police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Shawn Chitnis contributed to this report.