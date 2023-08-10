Update: Adult, 2 children found dead inside Danville home

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified a man who was found dead along with two children in a Danville home Wednesday evening.

Danville police received a call at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday from a residence in the 100 block of Larkwood Circle, near Camino Ramon and Greenbrook Drive.

Officers found 44-year-old Nemanja Isailovic of Danville and two juveniles dead inside the home. The sheriff's office had previously said it was investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide.

Danville murder-suicide investigation. CBS SF

Police said there was no current threat to the public.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Isailovic was a hardware and software engineer who had been working at IXL Learning as a content resource engineer.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Sheriff's Office investigation division at (925) 313-2600 or through dispatch at (925) 646-2441. Tips can also be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline - Dial 988

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988. Visit 988lifeline.org for crisis chat services or for more information.

The Veterans Crisis Line - Dial 988, Press 1

The Veterans Crisis Line connects veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential hotline, online chat, or text. Dial 988 and Press 1 or visit veterancrisisline.net for crisis chat services and more information.



Crisis Text Line - Text SAVE to 741741

The Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To text with a trained helper, text SAVE to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.