Update: 76-year-old man reported missing in Oakland found safe

OAKLAND – A 76-year-old man reported missing in Oakland earlier this week has been found safe, police said Friday.

Kehchung Tou had last been seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Midvale Avenue and Oakland police on Thursday asked for the public's help in finding him.

His family told authorities that he had been diagnosed with early stages of dementia.

Police said Friday afternoon that Tou had been located, but did not elaborate on when and where he was found.