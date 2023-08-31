76-year-old Oakland man in early stages of dementia missing for nearly a week

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are searching for a 76-year-old man with dementia who has been missing for nearly a week.

According to officers, Kenchung Tou was last known to be on the 4000 block of Midvale Avenue in the city's Dimond District around 10:30 a.m. on August 26. He was seen driving in a black 2022 Toyota Highlander SUV with California license plate number 9AON160.

Tou's family described him as in "good physical condition" and had been diagnosed with early stages of dementia.

Kenchung Tou, 76, was last seen on the 4000 block of Midvale Avenue in Oakland on August 26, 2023. Oakland Police Department

The man is described as standing 5'4", weighing 145 pounds, with gray and black hair, brown eyes and no facial hair. Police said Tou was known to frequent San Francisco and Alameda.

Anyone with information about Tou's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Person's Unit by calling 510-238-3641.