Update: 3 Santa Rosa teens arrested in deadly gang-related shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

SANTA ROSA -- Police in Santa Rosa on Tuesday confirmed the arrests of three teenage suspects in connection with a fatal gang-related shooting over the weekend that killed a 15-year-old boy.

Police received several calls shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday evening about gunshots and a person lying in the roadway in the 2000 block of Blacksmith Way.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy in the street without a pulse. They started CPR until paramedics arrived, who were able to revive the teen and take him to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers found a handgun under the victim, several shell casings and other evidence. Police said the suspects fled before they arrived.

The teenage boy, who has not been identified, died from his injuries late Sunday evening. The victim is a Santa Rosa resident.

Police on Sunday said two groups of males in their teens and early 20s got into an argument on Blacksmith Way, near Arrowhead Drive. At least one member of each group pulled guns and started shooting.

Authorities said the SRPD Violent Crime Team identified three juvenile suspects who were responsible for the shooting. Early Monday evening at around 5 p.m., Santa Rosa police detectives served a search warrant on the 500 block of Southwood Drive in Santa Rosa with assistance from the SRPD SWAT team and crisis negotiators.

During the service of the search warrant, the three teen suspects were arrested and evidence to assist with the shooting investigation was found. The three teens all face homicide charges and detectives are working with the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office about potential gang enhancements.

While the suspects were not identified due to their age, police said a 14-year-old male Santa Rosa resident was believed to be the shooter in the incident. The two other suspects were male Santa Rosa residents, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting and has information about the incident is encouraged to contact the department's Violent Crime Team at 707-543-3590 or online at srcity.org/CrimeTips. Anyone who lives in the area of the shooting is asked to check their personal surveillance cameras for footage of the shooting or the suspects fleeing.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the shooting.