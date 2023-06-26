Santa Rosa gun battle between 2 groups of youths leaves boy badly wounded

SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa boy was in critical condition Sunday night after being shot Saturday night.

Police received several calls at 8:04 p.m. Saturday about gunshots and a person lying in the roadway in the 2000 block of Blacksmith Way.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy in the street without a pulse. They started CPR until paramedics arrived, who were able to revive the teen and take him to a local hospital.

Police said the suspects fled before they arrived.

Officers found a handgun under the victim, several shell casings and other evidence.

Police said Sunday two groups of males in their teens and early 20s got into an argument on Blacksmith Way, near Arrowhead Drive. At least one member of each group pulled guns and started shooting.

Police said they don't believe the incident was gang related and are still trying to determine whether the shooting was related to a homicide last week.

The victim was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries Sunday night, police said.

Santa Rosa police say anyone with information about the shooting can contact their violent crime team at (707) 543-3590 or at srcity.org/CrimeTips.

A $2,500 reward is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the shooting.