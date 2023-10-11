Victim in deadly Union City stabbing identified as 63-year-old woman

UNION CITY – Authorities have released the identity of a victim who was fatally stabbed during a confrontation at a mobile home park in Union City last week.

According to police, the victim was Jeanine Cowger, a 63-year-old resident of the East Bay community.

Shortly after 7:45 a.m. on October 4, police were called to The Tropics mobile home park on the 33000 block of Almaden Boulevard on reports of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found three people suffering from injuries.

Cowger was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers found the suspect driving one of the victim's vehicles, prompting a chase that was later called off after the suspect began to drive erratically.

Officers later determined that the suspect was 21-year-old Carlos Daniel Hernandez of Mountain View. Authorities in Mountain View located the vehicle and arrested Hernandez later that day.

Union City stabbing suspect Carlos Daniel Hernandez Union City Police Department

Police said the motive for the incident remains under investigation.

According to jail records, Hernandez is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on multiple charges, including murder, kidnapping, carjacking, first degree burglary and evading an officer.

Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court on November 3 for a plea hearing.

Anyone who may have additional information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Smith of the Union City Police Department over email or by calling 510-458-3310. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@unioncity.org or by calling 510-675-5207.