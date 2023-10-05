1 dead, 2 hospitalized in stabbing at Union City mobile home park

One person was killed and two others hospitalized in a stabbing at a Union City mobile home park Thursday morning and a suspect was still at large, police said.

The stabbing happened outside the entrance to The Tropics mobile home park on the 33000 block of Almaden Boulevard.

Union City Police said officers responded at around 9 a.m. to a report of a person stabbed. Officers found three people with injuries, one who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two other victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police did not provide any information about the suspect and the motive was still under investigation. There were no known threats to the area at this time, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Union City PD Detective Smith at 510-458-3310 or AndrewS@UnionCity.org. Information may be left anonymously at 510-675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.