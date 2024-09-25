Man accused of murder following fatal house fire in Union City

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a deadly house fire in Union City early Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., police were called to the 33400 block of 14th Street, following multiple reports of a house that was "fully engulfed."

Police said the occupants of the home were able to evacuate. A 66-year-old male resident was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The victim's name has not been released.

During the investigation, police arrested 33-year-old Christopher Shawn Schwenk of Union City.

Christopher Shawn Schwenk has been accused of murder and arson following a deadly house fire in Union City on Sep. 23, 2024. Union City Police Department

Schwenk was booked into the Santa Rita Jail on Dublin on suspicion of murder and arson. Jail records show Schwenk is being held on $250,000 bail.

Police also arrested a 57-year-old woman in connection with the incident. She was later released.

Additional details about the fire were not immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.

"The Union City Police Department is committed to uncovering the circumstances surrounding this incident," police said in a statement Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Bedford of the Union City Police Department over email or by calling 510-675-5266. Tips can also be sent anonymously by emailing tips@unioncity.org or by calling the department's tipline at 510-675-5207.