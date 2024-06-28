Unregistered Ukiah sex offender accused of attempted carjacking

UKIAH -- Authorities in Ukiah are holding a man on $1 million bail who had failed to register as a sex offender and allegedly tried to attack a woman, police said Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, Ukiah Police received a report from a woman who said she was in the 100 block of North Orchard Avenue when she was the victim of a man brandishing a knife.

According to police, the woman was seated in her vehicle at a McDonald's with her two children when she was approached by a man who brandished a knife which he pulled out of his waistband. The man was allegedly screaming obscenities as he reached inside her window and tried to take her keys out of the ignition.

Fearing for her safety and that of her children, the woman was able to fend off her attacker by rolling the window up to the suspect's arms, causing him to retreat. The woman then drive to another parking lot to park, but the suspect watched her and then ran toward her car again and attempted to gain entry. Eventually she drove away to a safe location. The woman was treated for some injuries at a local hospital.

Officers were able to use surveillance footage to identify suspect Justin Hietala, 41, from Ukiah. Police said the victim identified Hietala in a line-up, as well.

Justin Hietala. Mendocino County Sheriff's Office

According to police, Hietala is supposed to register as a sex offender and he did not do so after being released from custody earlier this month for a sexual battery conviction.

Hietala is currently being held on $1 million bail for failing to register and on suspicion of attempted carjacking.