Two arrested in Fairfield after chase in stolen vehicle

Fairfield police arrested two men Friday after a pursuit ended when the stolen vehicle in which the men traveled crashed into another vehicle.

At approximately 2 p.m., police spotted a vehicle reported stolen out of Napa in the area of North Texas Street and Airbase Parkway. Officers attempted to stop it near the 300 block of East Tabor Avenue.

The driver refused to pull over and a pursuit was initiated. The vehicle collided with another vehicle at East Travis and Rayburn Court and the two occupants fled on foot.

Officers immediately apprehended the passenger. The driver began climbing fences going eastbound.

Police established a perimeter and ultimately located the driver as he emerged from a backyard in the 500 block of Arkansas Street.

The other driver involved in the traffic collision suffered a knee injury.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, 32-year-old Samuel Vodden, was cleared at a local hospital and later booked into county jail.