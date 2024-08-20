Training on how to use Narcan to be held at several Bay Area Ace Hardware stores

Wednesday is National Fentanyl Awareness Day, and one local mother said she's on a mission to make sure no one else dies of an accidental overdose, like what happened to her 18-year-old son.

Michelle Leopold and her husband own six hardware stores across the Bay Area. On Tuesday at their Ace Hardware store in Antioch, she's handing out Narcan and fentanyl test kits.

"As you guys know, Jeff and I feel strongly about educating all of our team members," she said standing under a pop-up tent in front of the store. There are tables filled with information, photos and overdose recovery kits.

This is personal for her. Trevor Leopold, her son, died from an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2019.

"Nobody was talking about fentanyl four and a half years ago. No body knew what fentanyl was," said Leopold.

He was a freshman at Sonoma State University at the time and took what he thought was an oxycodone pill, but it contained enough fentanyl to be fatal.

"You never, never expect your child to die before you," said Leopold.

It's why she is so passionate about raising awareness and has partnered with Contra Costa County Meds Coalition to hand out the rescue kits at three of their hardware stores.

Gretchen Isenhoff was one of the first takers.

"I just lost a loved one, my son's father, he passed away in his hotel room in the Tenderloin by himself," she said.

Isenhoff said he died of a fentanyl overdose, and she wants to have Narcan on hand in case she ever sees anyone in crisis.

"We have community, and that community can be anywhere, and just looking out for each other," she said.

Michelle Leopold organized the event to train the more than 150 store employees as well.

"If they see an overdose and they have Narcan, they know how to use it. And sometimes it can even happen in our parking lots," she said.

For her, she said these events give her a sense of purpose and bring some comfort knowing she's making a difference for others.

"That is really the main reason I talk out is to prevent other parents from having to bury their child. It's the worst thing in the universe," she said.

There are three more training sessions planned at the Leopold's stores through the end of the month. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Oakland: Wednesday August 21, Noon-1pm - Laurel Ace

San Francisco: Wednesday August 28, Noon-1pm - Standard 5&10 Ace

San Rafael: Saturday August 31, Noon-1pm - Marin Ace