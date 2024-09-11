Separate big-rig accidents snarl traffic on Hwy 238, westbound Hwy 24 in Oakland

Overturned big-rigs cause commute chaos in San Leandro and Oakland

Incidents involving a big-rig fire in San Leandro blocking the northbound SR-238 connector in San Leandro and an overturned big-rig on westbound Highway 24 at the Caldecott Tunnel are causing major traffic delays Wednesday morning, CHP said.

The first incident was reported at around 2:30 a.m. when a big-rig reportedly crashed and caught on fire, causing injuries on the northbound SR-238 connector ramp to I-880 N in San Leandro. As of 5 a.m., the connector ramp is closed and traffic is being diverted from northbound I-238 to southbound I-880.

Then at around 5 a.m., CHP reported another injury collision involving a big rig on westbound Highway 24 just past the Caldecott Tunnel in Oakland that has blocked all lanes.

Traffic is being diverted off to northbound Highway 13. So far there is no word on the condition of the injured parties in either incident. CHP and Caltrans personnel are at the scene of both incidents.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in both areas and to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time to reopen either roadway.