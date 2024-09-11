Overturned big-rigs cause commute chaos in San Leandro and Oakland
Gianna Franco reports on two accidents involving big-rigs snarling traffic Wednesday morning.
Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/traffic-big-rig-incidents-hwy-238-san-leandro-westbound-hwy-24-caldecott-tunnel-oakland/
Website: http://kpix.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.