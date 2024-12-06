Watch CBS News
Tractor-trailer full of chocolate burns on I-580 in Northern California, snarling traffic

By Dave Pehling

That not-so-sweet smell some Dublin residents may have noticed early Friday morning was a tractor-trailer full of chocolate that burned at the side of westbound I-580, according to CHP.

CHP initially reported that a tractor-trailer fire on westbound I-580 west of Grant Line Rd. in Alameda County was blocking the right lanes of traffic at around 6:45 a.m. Friday.

CHP and Alameda County Fire units responded to the scene. Video and photos posted by the Dublin CHP office later Friday morning showed the burning vehicle putting up a large cloud of black smoke as CHP officers approached the vehicle. 

According to authorities, it took over three hours to put out the fire and clear the area. The right lane of the freeway was closed until just before 10 a.m., CHP said. There were not reports of injuries.

It was in the CHP Dublin's later post to X that mentioned the contents of the trailer being chocolate.

The final image of the post showed the trailer completely gutted by the fire, its contents a complete loss.

Dublin chocolate truck fire
A tractor-trailer full of chocolate that burned on I-580 in Dublin. CHP Dublin
Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

