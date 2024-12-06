Tractor-trailer full of chocolate burns on I-580 in Northern California, snarling traffic

That not-so-sweet smell some Dublin residents may have noticed early Friday morning was a tractor-trailer full of chocolate that burned at the side of westbound I-580, according to CHP.

CHP initially reported that a tractor-trailer fire on westbound I-580 west of Grant Line Rd. in Alameda County was blocking the right lanes of traffic at around 6:45 a.m. Friday.

Tractor Trailer Fire on Westbound I-580 West of Grant Line Rd in Alameda County. Right Lane Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLKuip — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) December 6, 2024

CHP and Alameda County Fire units responded to the scene. Video and photos posted by the Dublin CHP office later Friday morning showed the burning vehicle putting up a large cloud of black smoke as CHP officers approached the vehicle.

This is what caused delays on westbound I-580 near Grant Line Rd. this morning. Guess what was in the trailer? Chocolate! 😢 pic.twitter.com/U7KfCnheQy — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) December 6, 2024

According to authorities, it took over three hours to put out the fire and clear the area. The right lane of the freeway was closed until just before 10 a.m., CHP said. There were not reports of injuries.

It was in the CHP Dublin's later post to X that mentioned the contents of the trailer being chocolate.

The final image of the post showed the trailer completely gutted by the fire, its contents a complete loss.

