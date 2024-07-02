Wind-driven Toll Fire burns in Napa County north of Calistoga; evacuations ordered

Evacuations were ordered because of a wind-driven wildfire burning in Napa County north of Calistoga on Tuesday, authorities said.

Cal Fire named it the Toll Fire and said about 50 acres had burned as of 12:16 p.m. The fire was burning in a southwest direction and firefighters were using seven fixed-wing aircraft and three helicopters to fight the fire. The total number of personnel on the fire was 300.

#TollFire: The fire is approximately 50 acres, burning side-slope along the terrain to the southwest & is still east of Silverado Trail. Total personnel on the fire is 300.



Potential impact to 114 people in the evacuation order & warning zones. Unified command with @NapaSheriff. pic.twitter.com/aFR1zQ1tvF — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 2, 2024

The fire was initially reported at 9:42 a.m. in the area of Old Lawley Toll Road, Cal Fire said. The county sent out an alert around 10:30 a.m., initially saying there were no evacuations underway or structures threatened.

About an hour later, the county said mandatory evacuations were in effect for:

Zone NPA-E113, north, south and east of Lake County Highway and west of Palisades Road

Zone NPA-E103, north of Old Lawley Toll, south of Highway 29/Oat Hill Road, and east of Lake County Highway

Evacuation warnings were put in place for:

Zone NPA-E104, north, south and east of Livermore Road and west of Oat Hill Road

Zone NPA-E105, north of Lake County Highway, south of Livermore Road, east of Lake County Highway, and west of Oat Hill Road

Cal Fire said there was a potential impact to 114 people in the evacuation order & warning zones. Residents were directed to visit readynapacounty.org for more emergency information.

The fire was at zero percent containment as of 12:46 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.