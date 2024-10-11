Tickets for 2025 NBA All-Star Game fan events in San Francisco on sale

The National Basketball Association announced Friday that tickets are now on sale for a series of fan events that will take place during the weekend of the NBA All-Star Game in the Bay Area next year.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the 2025 All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, and will be preceded by a series of events on both sides of the Bay.

Tickets to the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, the Castrol Rising Stars game, the NBA HBCU Classic, the NBA Crossover immersive experience and practice involving NBA All-Stars are all available online.

The NBA Crossover experience will take place at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco from Friday to Sunday, Feb. 14-16, and will also be where a NBA G League Up Next Game will take place on Feb. 16.

The Celebrity Game will tip off at 4 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the Warriors' former home, the Oakland Arena, and Chase Center will host the Rising Stars game at 6 p.m. that day.

On Feb. 15, All-Stars and coaches will participate in a practice at Oakland Arena, which will host the HBCU Classic game afterward.

The Warriors and the NBA are using San Francisco Fleet Week events this weekend to call attention to the upcoming All-Star festivities. People who visit Fleet Fest at Piers 30/32 on Saturday or Sunday can participate in activities including an arcade "pop-a-shot" game, a photo opportunity, and Warriors dance team performances.

Two airplanes during this weekend's Fleet Week Air Show will also feature NBA All-Star 2025 branding, organizers said.